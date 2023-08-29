Tommy Pham vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks while batting .257.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 55 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (12.4%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.1% of his games this season, Pham has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (29.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.273
|AVG
|.205
|.319
|OBP
|.250
|.409
|SLG
|.432
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|7
|10/2
|K/BB
|15/3
|4
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (11-4) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander went two innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 2.52 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
