There are 32 matches in the US Open (hard) round of 128 today, including No. 52-ranked Camila Giorgi against No. 3 Jessica Pegula. All the action can be found via live stream.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: August 29

August 29 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - August 29

Match Round Match Time Linda Noskova vs. Madison Brengle Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Ons Jabeur vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Tamara Korpatsch Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Liudmila Samsonova vs. Claire Liu Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Katie Boulter vs. Diane Parry Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Ashlyn Krueger vs. Marie Bouzkova Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Arantxa Rus vs. Madison Keys Round of 128 12:15 PM ET Caroline Garcia vs. Yafan Wang Round of 128 1:00 PM ET Tatjana Maria vs. Petra Martic Round of 128 1:00 PM ET Yanina Wickmayer vs. Vera Zvonareva Round of 128 1:00 PM ET Elsa Jacquemot vs. Lesia Tsurenko Round of 128 1:00 PM ET Martina Trevisan vs. Yulia Putintseva Round of 128 1:00 PM ET Na-Lae Han vs. Marketa Vondrousova Round of 128 1:00 PM ET Camila Giorgi vs. Jessica Pegula Round of 128 2:00 PM ET Karolina Pliskova vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Caroline Dolehide vs. Clara Burel Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Patricia Maria Tig vs. Rebecca Marino Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Elina Svitolina vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Peyton Stearns vs. Viktoriya Tomova Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fiona Crawley Round of 128 3:00 PM ET Clara Tauson vs. Anastasia Potapova Round of 128 3:00 PM ET Sachia Vickery vs. Donna Vekic Round of 128 4:15 PM ET Anna Blinkova vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Round of 128 4:15 PM ET Barbora Strycova vs. Kaia Kanepi Round of 128 4:15 PM ET Lucia Bronzetti vs. Barbora Krejcikova Round of 128 4:15 PM ET Qinwen Zheng vs. Nadia Podoroska Round of 128 4:15 PM ET Robin Montgomery vs. Eva Lys Round of 128 4:15 PM ET Ana Bogdan vs. Sofia Kenin Round of 128 5:00 PM ET Greet Minnen vs. Venus Williams Round of 128 7:00 PM ET Maryna Zanevska vs. Aryna Sabalenka Round of 128 9:00 PM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Giorgi vs. Pegula

Giorgi is 20-16 on the year, with one tournament title.

Pegula is 38-13 through 14 tournaments so far this year, and has secured one tournament title.

Giorgi has played 36 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 21.2 games per match.

Giorgi has played 21.5 games per match in her 22 matches on hard courts so far this year.

Thus far this year, Giorgi has won 39.8% of her return games and 66.8% of her service games.

This year, Pegula has competed in 51 total matches (across all court surfaces), with a 56.6% game winning percentage. She averages 21.5 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Through 31 matches on hard courts this year, Pegula averages 21.6 games per match and 9.2 games per set with a 57.0% game winning percentage.

Pegula has a 69.4% service game winning percentage and a 43.8% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (381 service games won out of 549, and 239 return games won out of 546).

Bet on Giorgi or Pegula to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Daria Saville Clervie Ngounoue 6-0, 6-2 Round of 128 Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Kateryna Baindl 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 Round of 128 Taylor Townsend Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-2 Round of 128 Magdalena Frech Emma Navarro 7-6, 1-6, 6-2 Round of 128 Karolina Muchova Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-0 Round of 128 Belinda Bencic Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-4 Round of 128 Victoria Azarenka Fiona Ferro 6-1, 6-2 Round of 128 Rebeka Masarova Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-4 Round of 128 Iga Swiatek Rebecca Peterson 6-0, 6-1 Round of 128 Lauren Davis Danka Kovinic 6-2, 6-2 Round of 128 Beatriz Haddad Maia Sloane Stephens 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 Round of 128 Sara Sorribes Tormo Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 7-5 Round of 128 Bernarda Pera Veronika Kudermetova 7-5, 6-4 Round of 128 Danielle Collins Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 6-0 Round of 128 Yuriko Lily Miyazaki Margarita Gasparyan 6-3, 6-3 Round of 128 Xinyu Wang Katie Volynets 6-3, 6-4 Round of 128 Elena Rybakina Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1 Round of 128 Kaja Juvan Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 7-5 Round of 128 Lin Zhu Mayar Sherif 6-3, 7-5 Round of 128 Jennifer Brady Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 7-6 Round of 128 Xiyu Wang Viktoria Kuzmova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 128 Ajla Tomljanovic Panna Udvardy 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 Round of 128 Elise Mertens Mirjam Bjorklund 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 128 Anna Kalinskaya Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-2 Round of 128 Elina Avanesyan Alize Cornet 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 Round of 128 Jelena Ostapenko Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 Round of 128 Mirra Andreeva Olivia Gadecki 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 128 Petra Kvitova Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 7-6 Round of 128 Cori Gauff Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 Round of 128 Sorana Cirstea Kayla Day 6-2, 6-3 Round of 128 Magda Linette Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 6-1 Round of 128 Caroline Wozniacki Tatiana Prozorova 6-3, 6-2 Round of 128

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.