The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .243 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 46 of 88 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has homered in 8.0% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (25.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (3.4%).

In 36.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 46 .273 AVG .217 .317 OBP .261 .453 SLG .349 13 XBH 12 3 HR 4 15 RBI 10 28/7 K/BB 39/8 2 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings