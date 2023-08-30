Alek Thomas vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .243 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 46 of 88 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has homered in 8.0% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (25.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (3.4%).
- In 36.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|46
|.273
|AVG
|.217
|.317
|OBP
|.261
|.453
|SLG
|.349
|13
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|28/7
|K/BB
|39/8
|2
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Dodgers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pepiot takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
