The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .269 with 34 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 55 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 49th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

In 81 of 129 games this season (62.8%) Walker has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).

Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 25 of them (19.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 53 games this year (41.1%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (14.7%).

In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 65 .272 AVG .267 .347 OBP .345 .539 SLG .502 33 XBH 30 14 HR 14 41 RBI 46 53/26 K/BB 52/29 3 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings