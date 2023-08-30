On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (.525 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 161 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Pepiot. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 129 hits and an OBP of .364 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 83 of 126 games this year (65.9%), including 37 multi-hit games (29.4%).

He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Carroll has driven in a run in 44 games this year (34.9%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 54.8% of his games this year (69 of 126), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (17.5%) he has scored more than once.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 61 .278 AVG .288 .356 OBP .372 .522 SLG .527 28 XBH 28 11 HR 12 33 RBI 31 50/25 K/BB 51/26 15 SB 24

Dodgers Pitching Rankings