As they try for the series sweep, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (82-49) will match up against the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-64) at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, August 30. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+150). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (1-6, 5.91 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 109 times and won 69, or 63.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 24-14 record (winning 63.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 7-3 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 32, or 45.7%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Christian Walker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

