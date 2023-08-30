Gabriel Moreno vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .283 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks.
- In 48 of 82 games this year (58.5%) Moreno has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (29.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 82), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has an RBI in 28 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.311
|AVG
|.254
|.356
|OBP
|.297
|.370
|SLG
|.448
|7
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|26
|30/11
|K/BB
|31/8
|3
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pepiot will start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
