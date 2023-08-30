The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .283 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks.

In 48 of 82 games this year (58.5%) Moreno has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (29.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 82), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has an RBI in 28 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .311 AVG .254 .356 OBP .297 .370 SLG .448 7 XBH 14 0 HR 6 14 RBI 26 30/11 K/BB 31/8 3 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings