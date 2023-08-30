Geraldo Perdomo vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Pepiot on the hill, on August 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .271 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 51 walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 109 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has an RBI in 30 of 109 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.244
|AVG
|.298
|.352
|OBP
|.390
|.381
|SLG
|.417
|15
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|23
|37/27
|K/BB
|30/24
|10
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pepiot makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
