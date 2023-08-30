The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson (batting .182 in his past 10 games, with two triples, two walks and four RBI), battle starter Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is batting .215 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks.

Peterson has recorded a hit in 56 of 113 games this season (49.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (10.6%).

He has hit a home run in 4.4% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (18.6%), Peterson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 of 113 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 11 .179 AVG .172 .280 OBP .250 .279 SLG .172 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 13 RBI 2 41/20 K/BB 11/2 8 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings