Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Ryan Pepiot) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is batting .213 with four doubles and 13 walks.

Herrera has had a hit in 14 of 36 games this season (38.9%), including multiple hits five times (13.9%).

In 36 games played this season, he has not homered.

In six games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .170 AVG .262 .235 OBP .385 .170 SLG .357 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 14/4 K/BB 12/9 1 SB 0

