After going -for- in his last game, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Ryan Pepiot) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

  • Herrera is batting .213 with four doubles and 13 walks.
  • Herrera has had a hit in 14 of 36 games this season (38.9%), including multiple hits five times (13.9%).
  • In 36 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In six games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Dodgers

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.170 AVG .262
.235 OBP .385
.170 SLG .357
0 XBH 4
0 HR 0
2 RBI 5
14/4 K/BB 12/9
1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Pepiot will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
