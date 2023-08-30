Jose Herrera vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going -for- in his last game, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Ryan Pepiot) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is batting .213 with four doubles and 13 walks.
- Herrera has had a hit in 14 of 36 games this season (38.9%), including multiple hits five times (13.9%).
- In 36 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In six games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Dodgers
- Click Here for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- Click Here for Gabriel Moreno
- Click Here for Geraldo Perdomo
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Jace Peterson
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Alek Thomas
- Click Here for Ketel Marte
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.170
|AVG
|.262
|.235
|OBP
|.385
|.170
|SLG
|.357
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|14/4
|K/BB
|12/9
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pepiot will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.