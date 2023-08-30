Ketel Marte vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Ryan Pepiot) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .479, fueled by 49 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Marte will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 89 of 124 games this season (71.8%) Marte has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (26.6%).
- In 20 games this season, he has gone deep (16.1%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (34.7%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (13.7%).
- He has scored in 60 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|63
|.296
|AVG
|.254
|.374
|OBP
|.339
|.487
|SLG
|.472
|23
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|40
|39/28
|K/BB
|50/30
|3
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pepiot will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
