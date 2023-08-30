Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .253 with 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- In 79 of 118 games this year (66.9%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19 games this year (16.1%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has an RBI in 44 of 118 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.248
|AVG
|.259
|.307
|OBP
|.297
|.486
|SLG
|.431
|28
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|32
|49/18
|K/BB
|34/9
|3
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Dodgers rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pepiot makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.