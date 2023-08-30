Tommy Pham vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .238 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Ryan Pepiot) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .258 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks.
- In 56 of 98 games this year (57.1%) Pham has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pham has driven home a run in 35 games this year (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 29 of 98 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|12
|.306
|AVG
|.213
|.385
|OBP
|.269
|.537
|SLG
|.426
|13
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|7
|24/14
|K/BB
|16/4
|3
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Pepiot starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
