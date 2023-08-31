Mercury vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
On Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Phoenix Mercury (9-26) will be looking to break a six-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Connecticut Sun (24-11). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mercury vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Mercury vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-12.5)
|155.5
|-1000
|+625
|PointsBet
|Sun (-12.5)
|156.5
|-899
|+500
|Tipico
|Sun (-12.5)
|-
|-900
|+550
Mercury vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun are 19-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Mercury are 12-22-0 ATS this year.
- Connecticut has been favored by 12.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
- In the Sun's 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.
- A total of 14 Mercury games this season have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
