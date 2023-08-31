Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-26) play the Connecticut Sun (24-11) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Sun

Phoenix scores an average of 76.6 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 78.8 Connecticut gives up to opponents.

Phoenix's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than Connecticut has given up to its opponents (42.9%).

The Mercury have put together a 7-11 straight-up record in games they shoot above 42.9% from the field.

Phoenix's three-point shooting percentage this season (31.8%) is only 0.9 percentage points higher than opponents of Connecticut are averaging (30.9%).

The Mercury are 9-12 when shooting above 30.9% as a team from three-point range.

Connecticut and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 3.1 more rebounds per game.

Mercury Recent Performance

While the Mercury are posting 76.6 points per game in 2023, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, producing 78.2 a contest.

Over its previous 10 games, Phoenix is surrendering 83.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 83.8 points allowed.

Over their past 10 games, the Mercury are sinking 5.9 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer threes than their season average (6.7). They also own a lower three-point percentage over their last 10 contests (28.4%) compared to their season average (31.8%).

Mercury Injuries