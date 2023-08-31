Big Sky Games Today: How to Watch Big Sky Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, which includes 12 games that feature teams from the Big Sky. To ensure you catch all of the early-season action, check out the column below for info on how to watch.
Big Sky Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Sacramento State Hornets at Nicholls State Colonels
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Central Washington Wildcats at Weber State Wildcats
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northern Colorado Bears at Abilene Christian Wildcats
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UC Davis Aggies at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Idaho Vandals at Lamar Cardinals
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Butler Bulldogs at Montana Grizzlies
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Portland State Vikings at Oregon Ducks
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Eastern Washington Eagles vs. North Dakota State Bison
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|San Diego Toreros at Cal Poly Mustangs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Utah Tech Trailblazers at Montana State Bobcats
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Arizona Wildcats
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Idaho State Bengals at San Diego State Aztecs
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
