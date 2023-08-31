It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, which includes 12 games that feature teams from the Big Sky. To ensure you catch all of the early-season action, check out the column below for info on how to watch.

Big Sky Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Sacramento State Hornets at Nicholls State Colonels 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Washington Wildcats at Weber State Wildcats 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Colorado Bears at Abilene Christian Wildcats 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UC Davis Aggies at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Idaho Vandals at Lamar Cardinals 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Butler Bulldogs at Montana Grizzlies 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Portland State Vikings at Oregon Ducks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Eastern Washington Eagles vs. North Dakota State Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) San Diego Toreros at Cal Poly Mustangs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Utah Tech Trailblazers at Montana State Bobcats 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Arizona Wildcats 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Idaho State Bengals at San Diego State Aztecs 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

