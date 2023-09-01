Arizona BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Wanting to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple.

Games in Arizona Today

Arizona Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Oklahoma (-2.5)

Oklahoma (-2.5) Oklahoma Moneyline: -145

-145 Arizona Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 59.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.