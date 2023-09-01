Arizona BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.
Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
Looking for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Suns (-15.5)
- Suns Moneyline: -1400
- Hornets Moneyline: +800
- Total: 231.5
Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Anaheim, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+,BSW,SCRIPPS (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Coyotes (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Ducks (+115)
- Total: 6
Arizona Wildcats vs. California Golden Bears
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Berkeley, California
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Cal (-14.5)
- Total: 156.5
Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Stanford Cardinal
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Location: Stanford, California
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Stanford (-5.5)
- Stanford Moneyline: -225
- Arizona State Moneyline: +180
- Total: 145.5
