Arizona BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple.

Games in Arizona Today

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Omaha Mavericks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska TV Channel: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Spread Favorite: Omaha (-2.5)

Omaha (-2.5) Total: 145.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily, BSSC (Watch on Fubo)

AZFamily, BSSC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Clippers (-2.5)

Clippers (-2.5) Clippers Moneyline: -140

-140 Suns Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 233.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.