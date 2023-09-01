Arizona BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

If you're looking to put money on a game matchup today but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Looking for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games to Bet on Today

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Tarleton State Texans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Tarleton State (-4.5)

Tarleton State (-4.5) Tarleton State Moneyline: -210

-210 Jacksonville State Moneyline: +170

+170 Total: 127.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Chicago State Cougars

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Chicago State (-3.5)

Chicago State (-3.5) Chicago State Moneyline: -165

-165 UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 144.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UNC Asheville (-13.5)

UNC Asheville (-13.5) UNC Asheville Moneyline: -1200

-1200 South Carolina State Moneyline: +725

+725 Total: 149.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Moneyline Favorite: Jets (-250)

Jets (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Canadiens (+200)

Canadiens (+200) Total: 6

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Murray State Racers vs. Little Rock Trojans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Little Rock (-1.5)

Little Rock (-1.5) Little Rock Moneyline: -120

-120 Murray State Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 151.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Portland State Vikings vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Fresno, California

Fresno, California TV Channel: MW Network

MW Network Spread Favorite: Fresno State (-3.5)

Fresno State (-3.5) Fresno State Moneyline: -190

-190 Portland State Moneyline: +155

+155 Total: 141.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

UCSD Tritons vs. Sacramento State Hornets

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Sacramento State (-1.5)

Sacramento State (-1.5) Sacramento State Moneyline: -115

-115 UCSD Moneyline: -105

-105 Total: 137.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW,BSSWX,NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)

ROOT Sports NW,BSSWX,NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Moneyline Underdog: Kraken (+155)

Kraken (+155) Total: 6

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: BSN,BSWI,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSN,BSWI,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-115)

Penguins (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Wild (-105)

Wild (-105) Total: 6

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Delaware State Hornets vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)

ACC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Wake Forest (-20.5)

Wake Forest (-20.5) Wake Forest Moneyline: -10000

-10000 Delaware State Moneyline: +1600

+1600 Total: 141.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.