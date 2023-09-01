Arizona BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Wanting to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Arizona Today

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Flagstaff, Arizona

Flagstaff, Arizona TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Northern Arizona (-1.5)

Northern Arizona (-1.5) Total: 141.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Saint George, Utah

Saint George, Utah TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Utah Tech (-11.5)

Utah Tech (-11.5) Total: 150.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.