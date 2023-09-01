Arizona BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Arizona BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.
Looking to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game.
Games in Arizona Today
Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3)
- Seahawks Moneyline: -150
- Cardinals Moneyline: +125
- Total: 47.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN+,SCRIPPS (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Jets (-145)
- Moneyline Underdog: Coyotes (+120)
- Total: 6
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Suns (-4.5)
- Suns Moneyline: -175
- Grizzlies Moneyline: +145
- Total: 229.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.