How to Bet
Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.
Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple.
Games in Arizona Today
Ottawa Senators vs. Arizona Coyotes
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Moneyline Favorite: Senators (-115)
- Moneyline Underdog: Coyotes (-105)
- Total: 6.5
Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Suns (-7.5)
- Suns Moneyline: -300
- Trail Blazers Moneyline: +240
- Total: 231.5
