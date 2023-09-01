Arizona BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Arizona Today

Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Moneyline Favorite: Coyotes (-155)

Coyotes (-155) Moneyline Underdog: Sharks (+125)

Sharks (+125) Total: 6

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.