How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Wanting to bet on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Arizona Today

Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bears (-4)

Bears (-4) Bears Moneyline: -200

-200 Cardinals Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 43

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.