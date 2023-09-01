Buddy Kennedy vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Buddy Kennedy -- 2-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Dodgers.
Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Buddy Kennedy At The Plate
- Kennedy is batting .167 with a double and four walks.
- In three of 10 games this season, Kennedy has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his 10 games this year.
- Kennedy has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in one of 10 games.
Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|.000
|AVG
|.308
|.154
|OBP
|.438
|.000
|SLG
|.385
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|2/2
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 148 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Irvin (1-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
