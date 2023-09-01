Buddy Kennedy -- 2-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Dodgers.

Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Buddy Kennedy At The Plate

Kennedy is batting .167 with a double and four walks.

In three of 10 games this season, Kennedy has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not homered in his 10 games this year.

Kennedy has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 .000 AVG .308 .154 OBP .438 .000 SLG .385 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 2/2 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings