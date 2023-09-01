Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .774 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.363) and total hits (129) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 10th in slugging.

In 65.4% of his games this season (83 of 127), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (29.1%) he recorded at least two.

In 22 games this season, he has homered (17.3%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 44 games this year (34.6%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 69 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 22 of those games included multiple runs.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 62 .278 AVG .284 .356 OBP .370 .522 SLG .520 28 XBH 28 11 HR 12 33 RBI 31 50/25 K/BB 52/26 15 SB 25

Orioles Pitching Rankings