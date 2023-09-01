Friday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (83-50) and Arizona Diamondbacks (69-65) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on September 1.

The Orioles will give the nod to Cole Irvin (1-3) versus the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (1-5).

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 7, Diamondbacks 6.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 32, or 45.1%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 22 times in 58 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (627 total, 4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule