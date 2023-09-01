Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks will try to knock off Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles when the teams square off on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +100 odds to upset. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -120 +100 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (45.1%) in those contests.

Arizona is 22-36 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 58 of its 134 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-32 34-33 24-25 45-40 47-46 22-19

