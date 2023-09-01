Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will take the field at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Friday.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 145 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Arizona is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 627 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.343 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies (1-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Davies has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Reds L 8-7 Home Zach Davies Fernando Cruz 8/27/2023 Reds W 5-2 Home Slade Cecconi Graham Ashcraft 8/28/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 8/29/2023 Dodgers L 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 8/30/2023 Dodgers L 7-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ryan Pepiot 9/1/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Davies Cole Irvin 9/2/2023 Orioles - Home Slade Cecconi Kyle Bradish 9/3/2023 Orioles - Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 9/4/2023 Rockies - Home Merrill Kelly Peter Lambert 9/5/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Freeland 9/6/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Davies Chris Flexen

