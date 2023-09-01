On Friday, September 1, Adley Rutschman's Baltimore Orioles (83-50) visit Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (69-65) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Orioles have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+100). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Cole Irvin - BAL (1-3, 4.78 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (1-5, 6.93 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won 44, or 71%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Orioles have a 41-14 record (winning 74.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Orioles have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 32 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 22 of 58 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Pham 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.