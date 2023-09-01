Evan Longoria vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .234 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Longoria has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (18.3%), homering in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- Longoria has driven home a run in 18 games this year (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 21 of 60 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.271
|AVG
|.200
|.309
|OBP
|.287
|.565
|SLG
|.389
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|9
|30/6
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin (1-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.78 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.78 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
