The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .280 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks.

Moreno has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has homered in six games this season (7.2%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has had an RBI in 28 games this season (33.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 26.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.6%).

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .311 AVG .250 .356 OBP .293 .370 SLG .441 7 XBH 14 0 HR 6 14 RBI 26 30/11 K/BB 32/8 3 SB 1

