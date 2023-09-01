Gabriel Moreno vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .280 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Moreno has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has homered in six games this season (7.2%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has had an RBI in 28 games this season (33.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 26.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.6%).
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.311
|AVG
|.250
|.356
|OBP
|.293
|.370
|SLG
|.441
|7
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|26
|30/11
|K/BB
|32/8
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
