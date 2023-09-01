Ketel Marte -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .475, fueled by 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Marte has picked up a hit in 89 of 125 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.

In 16.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.4% of his games this year, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 48.0% of his games this season (60 of 125), with two or more runs 18 times (14.4%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 64 .296 AVG .250 .374 OBP .334 .487 SLG .464 23 XBH 26 9 HR 12 28 RBI 40 39/28 K/BB 51/30 3 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings