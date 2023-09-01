Ketel Marte vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .475, fueled by 49 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 89 of 125 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.
- In 16.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.4% of his games this year, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 48.0% of his games this season (60 of 125), with two or more runs 18 times (14.4%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|64
|.296
|AVG
|.250
|.374
|OBP
|.334
|.487
|SLG
|.464
|23
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|40
|39/28
|K/BB
|51/30
|3
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Orioles surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Irvin (1-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
