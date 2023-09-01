Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will host the Louisville Cardinals (0-0) as they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Louisville vs. Georgia Tech?

  • Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Louisville 30, Georgia Tech 16
  • Louisville won five of the seven games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (71.4%).
  • The Cardinals played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only two games last season. They split them 1-1.
  • Georgia Tech won four of the eight games it played as underdogs last season.
  • The Yellow Jackets had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +240 or more by bookmakers last season.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 75.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Louisville (-7.5)
  • Louisville was 8-5-0 against the spread last year.
  • As a 7.5-point favorite or greater, the Cardinals had one win ATS (1-1) last year.
  • Georgia Tech had six wins in 12 games against the spread last year.
  • The Yellow Jackets had an ATS record of 4-3 as underdogs of 7.5 points or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (49.5)
  • Louisville played four games with more than 49.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.
  • Louisville played in five games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 49.5 points.
  • Louisville and Georgia Tech combined to average 5.4 less points per game a season ago than the over/under of 49.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.5 53.6 51.3
Implied Total AVG 29.2 29.4 29
ATS Record 8-5-0 6-1-0 2-4-0
Over/Under Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 5-0 0-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-1 2-2

Georgia Tech

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.3 54.1 50.6
Implied Total AVG 34.8 33.5 36
ATS Record 6-6-0 1-5-0 5-1-0
Over/Under Record 4-6-2 1-4-1 3-2-1
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 1-2 3-2

