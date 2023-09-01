Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .256.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- In 67.2% of his 119 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this year (44 of 119), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (36.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.248
|AVG
|.264
|.307
|OBP
|.304
|.486
|SLG
|.434
|28
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|32
|49/18
|K/BB
|35/10
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 4.78 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
