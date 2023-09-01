The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .256.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

In 67.2% of his 119 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this year (44 of 119), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (36.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .248 AVG .264 .307 OBP .304 .486 SLG .434 28 XBH 22 11 HR 9 36 RBI 32 49/18 K/BB 35/10 3 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings