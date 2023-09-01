Tommy Pham -- with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Dodgers.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .258 with 20 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks.

Pham has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 99 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.2% of them.

In 12 games this year, he has homered (12.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 35.4% of his games this season, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (29.3%), including 10 multi-run games (10.1%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .306 AVG .228 .385 OBP .310 .537 SLG .398 13 XBH 12 6 HR 4 17 RBI 17 24/14 K/BB 32/15 3 SB 7

