Week 1 of the 2023 college football season includes 12 games involving Pac-12 teams. Our computer model favors TCU (-20.5) against Colorado and betting the over/under in the Florida vs. Utah matchup as best bets or parlay options.

Best Week 1 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: TCU -20.5 vs. Colorado

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at TCU Horned Frogs

Colorado Buffaloes at TCU Horned Frogs Projected Favorite & Spread: TCU by 40.9 points

TCU by 40.9 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Utah -4.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida Gators at Utah Utes

Florida Gators at Utah Utes Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah by 12.8 points

Utah by 12.8 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Stanford -3.5 vs. Hawaii

Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Projected Favorite & Spread: Stanford by 11.1 points

Stanford by 11.1 points Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Date: September 1

September 1 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 1 Pac-12 Total Bets

Over 44 - Florida vs. Utah

Matchup: Florida Gators at Utah Utes

Florida Gators at Utah Utes Projected Total: 58 points

58 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 54.5 - Washington State vs. Colorado State

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams

Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams Projected Total: 44.4 points

44.4 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 66.5 - Nevada vs. USC

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at USC Trojans

Nevada Wolf Pack at USC Trojans Projected Total: 58.1 points

58.1 points Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 1 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G USC 1-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 56.0 / 28.0 501.0 / 396.0 Oregon 0-0 (- Pac-12) - - Utah 0-0 (- Pac-12) - - Stanford 0-0 (- Pac-12) - - UCLA 0-0 (- Pac-12) - - Oregon State 0-0 (- Pac-12) - - Washington 0-0 (- Pac-12) - - Arizona State 0-0 (- Pac-12) - - Arizona 0-0 (- Pac-12) - - Colorado 0-0 (- Pac-12) - - Cal 0-0 (- Pac-12) - - Washington State 0-0 (- Pac-12) - -

