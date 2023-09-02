Alek Thomas vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:31 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Alek Thomas and his .361 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (77 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish on September 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .241 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 47 of 90 games this year (52.2%), including 17 multi-hit games (18.9%).
- In 7.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.4% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.3%.
- He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year (32 of 90), with two or more runs eight times (8.9%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.275
|AVG
|.213
|.317
|OBP
|.256
|.450
|SLG
|.342
|13
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|28/7
|K/BB
|39/8
|2
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Orioles give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish (9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
