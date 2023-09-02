How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 2
In one of the many compelling matchups on the Bundesliga schedule on Saturday, SC Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart hit the pitch at Mercedes-Benz Arena.
You will find information on how to watch Saturday's Bundesliga action right here.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch VfB Stuttgart vs SC Freiburg
SC Freiburg (2-0-0) makes the trip to play VfB Stuttgart (1-0-1) at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (+120)
- Underdog: SC Freiburg (+195)
- Draw: (+260)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch FC Augsburg vs VfL Bochum
VfL Bochum (0-1-1) journeys to take on FC Augsburg (0-1-1) at WWK ARENA in Augsburg.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Augsburg (+105)
- Underdog: VfL Bochum (+235)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Wolfsburg (2-0-0) journeys to take on TSG Hoffenheim (1-0-1) at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: TSG Hoffenheim (+145)
- Underdog: VfL Wolfsburg (+150)
- Draw: (+270)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Werder Bremen vs FSV Mainz
FSV Mainz (0-1-1) journeys to face Werder Bremen (0-0-2) at Weserstadion in Bremen.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FSV Mainz (+150)
- Underdog: Werder Bremen (+165)
- Draw: (+235)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs SV Darmstadt 98
SV Darmstadt 98 (0-0-2) journeys to take on Bayer Leverkusen (2-0-0) at BayArena in Leverkusen.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-500)
- Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+900)
- Draw: (+600)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich (2-0-0) travels to take on Borussia Monchengladbach (0-1-1) at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bayern Munich (-360)
- Underdog: Borussia Monchengladbach (+650)
- Draw: (+550)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.