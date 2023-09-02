Christian Walker vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:33 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Saturday, Christian Walker (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Orioles.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.524) and total hits (132) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- In 83 of 131 games this season (63.4%) Walker has had a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).
- He has gone deep in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (26 of 131), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 41.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored at least once 59 times this season (45.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|66
|.275
|AVG
|.267
|.349
|OBP
|.344
|.551
|SLG
|.498
|34
|XBH
|30
|15
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|46
|54/26
|K/BB
|53/29
|3
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish will look for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.03 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.