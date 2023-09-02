Slade Cecconi will be starting for the Arizona Diamondbacks when they take on Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +120. The contest's total is listed at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in 33, or 45.8%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has won 14 of its 35 games, or 40%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 58 of its 135 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-32 34-33 24-25 46-40 47-46 23-19

