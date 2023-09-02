How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles take on Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday, at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Orioles vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Orioles vs Diamondbacks Player Props
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 147 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Arizona ranks 12th in the majors with a .419 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Arizona has scored 631 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Arizona has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.341 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Slade Cecconi (0-0) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- Cecconi has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in five chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Reds
|W 5-2
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/28/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Bobby Miller
|8/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/30/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-0
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Ryan Pepiot
|9/1/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-2
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Cole Irvin
|9/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Kyle Bradish
|9/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jack Flaherty
|9/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Peter Lambert
|9/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Kyle Freeland
|9/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Chris Flexen
|9/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Slade Cecconi
|Javier Assad
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.