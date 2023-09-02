Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles take on Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday, at 8:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 147 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks 12th in the majors with a .419 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored 631 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.341 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Slade Cecconi (0-0) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cecconi has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in five chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Reds W 5-2 Home Slade Cecconi Graham Ashcraft 8/28/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 8/29/2023 Dodgers L 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 8/30/2023 Dodgers L 7-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ryan Pepiot 9/1/2023 Orioles W 4-2 Home Zach Davies Cole Irvin 9/2/2023 Orioles - Home Slade Cecconi Kyle Bradish 9/3/2023 Orioles - Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 9/4/2023 Rockies - Home Merrill Kelly Peter Lambert 9/5/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Freeland 9/6/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Davies Chris Flexen 9/7/2023 Cubs - Away Slade Cecconi Javier Assad

