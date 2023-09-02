Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (83-51) will take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (70-65) at Chase Field on Saturday, September 2. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +110 odds to upset. The contest's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (9-6, 3.03 ERA) vs Slade Cecconi - ARI (0-0, 2.57 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Diamondbacks and Orioles game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Diamondbacks (+110), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Diamondbacks are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Walker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 44 (69.8%) of those contests.

The Orioles have gone 37-12 (winning 75.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Orioles have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (45.8%) in those games.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 19 of 47 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.