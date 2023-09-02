Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Adley Rutschman, Corbin Carroll and others in the Baltimore Orioles-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has recorded 131 hits with 26 doubles, eight triples, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 40 stolen bases.

He has a .283/.364/.523 slash line on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Aug. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 27 2-for-3 2 0 0 4 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 132 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 55 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .271/.347/.524 slash line so far this year.

Walker has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Dodgers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Bradish Stats

The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (9-6) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Bradish has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 26 6.0 6 2 2 8 1 at Athletics Aug. 20 6.0 2 0 0 8 1 at Mariners Aug. 13 6.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Mets Aug. 6 4.2 3 0 0 5 5 at Blue Jays Aug. 1 7.0 4 3 3 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Bradish's player props with BetMGM.

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 135 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 72 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .273/.365/.418 on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has collected 123 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.326/.489 so far this season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 4 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 28 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.