Kyle Bradish aims for his 10th win of the season when the Baltimore Orioles (83-51) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (70-65) on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Orioles will look to Bradish (9-6) against the Diamondbacks and Slade Cecconi.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (9-6, 3.03 ERA) vs Cecconi - ARI (0-0, 2.57 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Slade Cecconi

The Diamondbacks will send Cecconi (0-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are batting .200 against him.

Cecconi will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.2 frames per appearance).

In one of his five total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

The Orioles will send Bradish (9-6) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, a 3.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.107 in 24 games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Bradish has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

