On Saturday, Gabriel Moreno (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Orioles.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .284.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 49 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has driven home a run in 28 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (26.2%), including three games with multiple runs (3.6%).

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .317 AVG .250 .359 OBP .293 .381 SLG .441 8 XBH 14 0 HR 6 14 RBI 26 32/11 K/BB 32/8 3 SB 1

