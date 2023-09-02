Gabriel Moreno vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Gabriel Moreno (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Orioles.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .284.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 49 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has driven home a run in 28 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (26.2%), including three games with multiple runs (3.6%).
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.317
|AVG
|.250
|.359
|OBP
|.293
|.381
|SLG
|.441
|8
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|26
|32/11
|K/BB
|32/8
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Bradish (9-6) out for his 25th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
