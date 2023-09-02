Jace Peterson vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:31 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jace Peterson (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is batting .214 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks.
- Peterson has picked up a hit in 49.1% of his 114 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 4.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Peterson has had an RBI in 21 games this season (18.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (23.7%), including four multi-run games (3.5%).
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|.200
|AVG
|.161
|.333
|OBP
|.235
|.400
|SLG
|.161
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|7/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 150 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Bradish will aim for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .226 batting average against him.
