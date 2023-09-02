On Saturday, Jace Peterson (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is batting .214 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks.

Peterson has picked up a hit in 49.1% of his 114 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 4.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Peterson has had an RBI in 21 games this season (18.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (23.7%), including four multi-run games (3.5%).

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 .200 AVG .161 .333 OBP .235 .400 SLG .161 2 XBH 0 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 7/4 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings