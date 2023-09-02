Jose Herrera vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:33 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Herrera (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is batting .209 with four doubles and 13 walks.
- Herrera has gotten at least one hit in 37.8% of his games this season (14 of 37), with multiple hits five times (13.5%).
- In 37 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Herrera has driven in a run in six games this season (16.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 11 of 37 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.170
|AVG
|.250
|.235
|OBP
|.370
|.170
|SLG
|.341
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|14/4
|K/BB
|12/9
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Bradish (9-6) to make his 25th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .226 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.