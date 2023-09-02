The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.473) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 38th in slugging.

Marte has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 126 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (20 of 126), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has had an RBI in 43 games this year (34.1%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 61 games this season (48.4%), including 18 multi-run games (14.3%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 64 .295 AVG .250 .372 OBP .334 .483 SLG .464 23 XBH 26 9 HR 12 28 RBI 40 40/28 K/BB 51/30 3 SB 3

